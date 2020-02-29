Donald D. Brown

(1920-2020)
WAVERLY — Donald David Brown, 99, of Waverly, died Friday, Feb. 28, at Prelude Homes and Services in Woodbury, Minn., of heart failure.
He was born July 21, 1920, in Mount Vernon Township, Black Hawk County, son of Peter and Inger (Hansen) Brown. Don graduated from Waverly High School in 1938. He entered active service in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 6, 1943. Don was a seaman, first class, and ran the forward elevator on the USS Belleau Wood Aircraft carrier in the Pacific during World War II until being honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1945.
On Oct. 20, 1944, Don married Frances Virginia Pearson at United Brethren Church in Hudson. The farmed in the Waverly area, and in 1950 took over the family farm in southeast Waverly. Don also sold Funks G seed corn for more than 30 years. Virginia died Oct. 20, 1982. On Jan. 20, 1983, Don married Alene (Piland) Luder in Apache Junction, Ariz. She died on Jan. 21, 2008.
Don was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the Bremer County Farm Bureau, and the Bremer County Fair Board. He was one of the originators of the Bremer County Pork Producers. He had leadership roles and was a member of the local American Legion.
Survivors: his children, Dennis (Kay) of Frederika, Kenneth (Ranee) of Waverly, and Donna (Dave) Baker of Woodbury, Minn.; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jill (Matt) Backus, Zeke, Zemi, Zora, of Missouri, Julie (Brian) Faust, Jacob, Hannah of Wisconsin, Mark (Meredith) Brown, Grace, Rosie of Waverly, Cody Brown of Waverly, Kristofer (Spring) Brown of Washington, Matt (Maja) Baker, Zoe, Mile of Minnesota, Melissa Baker, Devan and Damon of Minnesota; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wives, Virginia and Alene; his siblings, Harold, Anna Vernita and Stan; and a granddaughter, Brenda Brown.
Celebration of Life services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with military graveside rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and a half hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to Trinity Methodist Church or the family.
Some of his favorites included fishing in the U.S. and Canada, woodworking, and traveling. Don enjoyed dancing, reading and playing cards with family and friends. He marched in every Memorial Day parade with his fellow veterans until he was in his late 80s.
