Donald D. Brown

(1920-2020)

WAVERLY — Donald David Brown, 99, of Waverly, died Friday, Feb. 28, at Prelude Homes and Services in Woodbury, Minn., of heart failure.

He was born July 21, 1920, in Mount Vernon Township, Black Hawk County, son of Peter and Inger (Hansen) Brown. Don graduated from Waverly High School in 1938. He entered active service in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 6, 1943. Don was a seaman, first class, and ran the forward elevator on the USS Belleau Wood Aircraft carrier in the Pacific during World War II until being honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1945.

On Oct. 20, 1944, Don married Frances Virginia Pearson at United Brethren Church in Hudson. The farmed in the Waverly area, and in 1950 took over the family farm in southeast Waverly. Don also sold Funks G seed corn for more than 30 years. Virginia died Oct. 20, 1982. On Jan. 20, 1983, Don married Alene (Piland) Luder in Apache Junction, Ariz. She died on Jan. 21, 2008.

Don was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the Bremer County Farm Bureau, and the Bremer County Fair Board. He was one of the originators of the Bremer County Pork Producers. He had leadership roles and was a member of the local American Legion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}