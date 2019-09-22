(1921-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Donald Daniel Braun, 98, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of Waterloo.
He was born April 23, 1921, in Philadelphia, Penn., son of Gustav and Rachel (Donahoe) Braun. Don graduated from Lansdowne High School in 1940, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served with the 40th Signal Company in the Philippines as a high speed radio operator. Following an honorable discharge from the military, Don attended Drexel College in Philadelphia where he trained to be an industrial engineer. He married Bernice Martin in 1943, and she preceded him in death.
Don was working as a consultant with John Deere when he met Lorraine Johnson. They were married on Dec. 23, 1978, in Cedar Falls. Don retired from John Deere in June 1986. He was a member of the Ham Radio Operator Club.
Survivors: his wife, Lorraine; four daughters, Barbara Braun of Ocean City, N.J., Ann (Steve) Doeden of Cedar Falls, Tricia (David) Welter of Cedar Falls, and Janet (Larry) Wessels of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Walter and Gus Braun.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Worship Center at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. today at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Don grew up sailing which continued when he and Lorraine were at their home in Door County, Wis. They also motorcycled across the United States and learned ballroom dancing. He was also a skilled woodworker and made a special gift for each of the grandchildren when they graduated high school.
