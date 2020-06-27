× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1929—2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Donald Cochran, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 24, at Pillar of Cedar Valley.

He was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Cedar Falls, son of James and Caroline (Richey) Cochran. He married Kathryn Daggett on Nov. 18, 1954, in Cedar Falls. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard, was a machinist and core maker with John Deere, retiring in 1986, and a member of Faith Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Carolyn K. Cochran and Pamela Cochran, both of Cedar Falls; a son, Shawn (Kim) Cochran of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren: Leah (Larry) Driscoll, Rebecca (Mike) Gloviak, Ryan, Shane, and Mitch Cochran; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Cochran of California.

Preceded in death by: a son, Kimball Cochran; and 10 siblings.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home, and also for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: to the family.

