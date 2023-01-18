March 30, 1931-January 13, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Donald C. “Don” Fairbanks, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born March 30, 1931, in Waterloo, the son of Earl and Thelma (Dabney) Fairbanks.

Don graduated from West High School in 1948. He then enlisted in the United States Army where he had been stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

He married Jean L. Clark on November 29, 1952 at Calvary Bible Church in Washburn; she preceded him in death on November 13, 2013.

Don worked briefly at Rath Packing Company until he found his true calling of building houses. He was a custom home builder and real estate broker for many years until retiring in 2012.

He had been a member at Calvary Bible Church, Grace Brethren Church, and most recently attended Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. He had been a member of the Board of Realtors. He fully enjoyed his work. Don loved his family and liked to take them on road trips making lots of treasured memories. Above all, he loved the Lord.

Survived by two sons, Craig (Nancy) Fairbanks of Cedar Falls and Mark (Jana) Fairbanks of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Brock (Katrina) Fairbanks, Laura (Peter) Kockelhorn, Jeff (Karrie) Hawk, Wesley (Lori) Fairbanks, Madison Fairbanks, Marshall Abbe and Jordan Abbe; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; son, Douglas Fairbanks; brother Verlin Fairbanks; and sister, Charlotte Shepherd.

Visitation: 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Services: 11:00 am on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with private family burial preceding services in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials: Walnut Ridge Baptist Church or to the family