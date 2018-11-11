Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald "Butch" Geertsema

Donald "Butch" Geertsema

(1939-2018)

PARKERSBURG — Donald Lee “Butch” Geertsema, 79, of Parkersburg, died Oct. 29 at Maple Manor Care Facility in Aplington.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1939, son of William and Marie (Thrasher) Geertsema in Parkersburg.

Butch graduated from Shell Rock High School. He lived in Shell Rock and Parkersburg through the mid-’90s before moving to Arizona and North Carolina, and then returning to Parkersburg in 2010. He worked at Titus Manufacturing in Cedar Falls, John Deere, and Broyhill Furniture. Butch was a volunteer for the Shell Rock and Parkersburg Fire Departments.

Survived by: his daughters, Shelli DeKreek (Dave) of Woodland, Calif., and Kendra Condrey of Marion, N.C.; grandchildren Jenni, Nicki, Samuel, Allison, Alec, Adam, Luke, and Joshua; great-grandchildren Lilli and Jace; sisters Dolly Kreger and Donna Rae Eager; sister-in-law Jan Geertsema; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, David.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Parkersburg or Aplington Fire Department, Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.

Butch enjoyed golfing, spending time with family, and morning coffee. His personality was rough on the outside, but a true softie inside. Although he gave everyone a hard time and was known to be a little ornery at times, he was loved by all who spent any time with him.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald "Butch" Geertsema
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments