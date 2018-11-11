Donald "Butch" Geertsema

(1939-2018)
PARKERSBURG — Donald Lee “Butch” Geertsema, 79, of Parkersburg, died Oct. 29 at Maple Manor Care Facility in Aplington.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1939, son of William and Marie (Thrasher) Geertsema in Parkersburg.
Butch graduated from Shell Rock High School. He lived in Shell Rock and Parkersburg through the mid-’90s before moving to Arizona and North Carolina, and then returning to Parkersburg in 2010. He worked at Titus Manufacturing in Cedar Falls, John Deere, and Broyhill Furniture. Butch was a volunteer for the Shell Rock and Parkersburg Fire Departments.
Survived by: his daughters, Shelli DeKreek (Dave) of Woodland, Calif., and Kendra Condrey of Marion, N.C.; grandchildren Jenni, Nicki, Samuel, Allison, Alec, Adam, Luke, and Joshua; great-grandchildren Lilli and Jace; sisters Dolly Kreger and Donna Rae Eager; sister-in-law Jan Geertsema; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, David.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Parkersburg or Aplington Fire Department, Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
Butch enjoyed golfing, spending time with family, and morning coffee. His personality was rough on the outside, but a true softie inside. Although he gave everyone a hard time and was known to be a little ornery at times, he was loved by all who spent any time with him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.