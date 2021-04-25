 Skip to main content
Donald "Bones" Taylor
January 7, 1945 - November 27, 2020

Donald "Bones" Taylor passed away November 27, 2020 at Allen Hospital from COVID-19. Visitation will be Sat. May 8th from 10:00am-12:00pm at Richardson's Funeral Home, with services following at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Shortly following the service, there will be a gathering at C.F. Amvets Post #49. Lunch will be served, and family would love friends to join them for a celebration of Don's life.

