Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald Boger

Don Boger

(1933-2019)

DENVER — Donald Lee Boger, 85, of Denver, died at home Thursday, Feb. 14.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1933, at home in Martin, S.D., son of Henry and Hazel (Hein) Boger. On Jan. 25, 1958, he married Delores Crosser at her parents’ farm in rural Ackley. She preceded him in death on Jan. 15.

Donald received his education in Ackley and at 17 began working for John Deere. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-57, then continued to work at John Deere. He and his wife moved to Denver in 1975. Don retired from John Deere in 1992 and then worked part time at Walterman Implement in Dike. He also did lawn care in Denver.

Survived by: his children, Dan Boger of Denver, Debbie (Mike Kittleson) Stevenson of Cedar Falls and Doug (Jeni) Boger of Denver; nine grandchildren, Tammy Stocks, Chris (Trusha) Shimp, Angie Shimp, Andy Shimp, Nickie (Adam) Kingdon, Shelly (Jamie) Masker, Chrissy (Justin) Laws, Melissa Boger and Alivia Boger; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Wilma) Boger of Aplington; and a sister, Sharon (Gerald) Luppen of Rock Island, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her parents; his wife; a great-grandson, Tanner; a great-great-grandchild, Oakleigh; two sisters, Norma (Cyril “Zip”) Ehrig and Virginia (Rich) Skow; and by a brother, Myran “Maize” (Georgia) Boger.

Memorial services: 10:30 am on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, with inurnment at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls, with military rites conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. The family will greet family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Boger family for a later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Don enjoyed riding horses, fishing, camping, dancing, telling jokes and the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great grandchildren. Don was a very patient man and taught his family to love one another.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald Boger
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments