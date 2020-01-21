Donald Bartlett
Donald Bartlett

Donald Bartlett

Donald E. Bartlett

(1935-2020)

WATERLOO — Donald E. Bartlett, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Mary (Polen) Bartlett. He married Gladys Kettman on June 29, 1957, in Gilbertville at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Don graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1953. He worked part time for his dad through school and full time after graduation. He moved his family to Las Vegas and partnered with his father, forming Bartlett & Son Construction. Don and his family moved back to Waterloo resuming the construction trade, forming Don Bartlett Construction.

He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Michael (June) Bartlett of Waterloo; two daughters, Brenda (Mark) Knutson of Waterloo and Nancy (Glenn) Ivers of Northfield, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Vivian Laube of Sun City, Ariz., Patricia Wieben of Reinbeck and Phyllis Van Malderen of Soldotna, Alaska.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, David Bartlett; and a sister, Shirley Moffit.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial at a later date at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To send flowers to the family of Donald "Don" Bartlett, please visit Tribute Store.

