Donald Bartlett

(1935-2020)

WATERLOO — Donald E. Bartlett, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Mary (Polen) Bartlett. He married Gladys Kettman on June 29, 1957, in Gilbertville at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Don graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1953. He worked part time for his dad through school and full time after graduation. He moved his family to Las Vegas and partnered with his father, forming Bartlett & Son Construction. Don and his family moved back to Waterloo resuming the construction trade, forming Don Bartlett Construction.

He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Michael (June) Bartlett of Waterloo; two daughters, Brenda (Mark) Knutson of Waterloo and Nancy (Glenn) Ivers of Northfield, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Vivian Laube of Sun City, Ariz., Patricia Wieben of Reinbeck and Phyllis Van Malderen of Soldotna, Alaska.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, David Bartlett; and a sister, Shirley Moffit.