Nov. 14, 1931—Dec. 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Donald Axel Carlson (90) passed away at home in Cedar Falls on December 29, 2021.

A child of Swedish immigrants, he grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa where he graduated from high school. He also later attended the University of Northern Iowa.

Don enlisted in the US Air Force and was posted at Tempelhof Airport control tower operations in Berlin, Germany soon after the airlift.

Returning to the states, Don married Verna (Halverson) also of Fort Dodge in 1956 who survives him. Don and Verna spent their adult lives in Cedar Falls and Fort Dodge, raising a family of three and traveling the country.

Outside his work and retirement as a clerk from the Cedar Falls Post Office after 20+ years, his pastime enjoyments included reading and talking aviation, gunsmithing, helping Verna with the garden, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Agnes and sister Elizabeth all of Fort Dodge. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Verna, three children; Donald Dannenbring Carlson (Dawn), Michelle (Carlson) Stewart and Mary Carlson, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren for whom the memory of him is a blessing.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. There will be an interment of ashes at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com The family wishes to thank the nurses at Cedar Valley Hospice where memorials can be directed.