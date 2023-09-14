Donald (Don) Arthur Pruisner, 94, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023, of complications of a well-lived life. Don was born on June 26, 1929, to Henry and Grace (Freese) Pruisner in a farmhouse four miles northwest of Dike, Iowa, the fourth of six children. Don graduated from Dike High School in 1947, worked at Rath Packing Company just long enough to know he did not want that career, and began farming with his brother Kenny. He continued to farm with his son Kevin.

Don married Leona Aswegan on May 10, 1950. Don and Leona farmed side-by-side, eventually building their family farm operation one mile from where Don was born. Don and Leona were active in their churches, Salem Lutheran and then Fredsville Lutheran. When the last child went to college they began wintering in south Texas, square dancing and playing cards till the cows came home. Don and Leona were married 73 years; his second loves include farming, Leona’s pie (!), John Deere, more farming, being with family, and winning card games.

Surviving Don is his wife Leona, four sons Randy (Lorie) of Spirit Lake, Kendall (Peggy) of Clear Lake, Kevin (Pat) of Dike, Darwin (CoLeen) of Boulder, CO, and one daughter Robin (Mark Venner) of McCallsburg, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is planned at Fredsville Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 13, 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at Fredsville Thursday, September 14, 10:30 am. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg will follow a proper Lutheran funeral lunch.