(1933-2020)

Dona Steele, 86, of Charles City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Ninth Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Dona Mae (Nehls) Steele was born September 6, 1933, in Charles City, Iowa, to Walter and Louise (Ripley) Nehls. On February 28, 1951, she married Darrel Steele. This union was blessed with six children. Dona was a stay-at-home mother as the kids were in school. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress and knitter. Dona always kept the children in clothes and mittens. She even taught her sons to sew.

After Darrel died in 1983, Dona rode RAGBRAI for several years. She really enjoyed riding her bike. Dona also enjoyed going to sporting events and concerts to show her support for all of her family.

Dona worked as a caregiver in a private home. She cooked at Little Napoleons and the Starr Home. Later, she worked at Hy-Vee in the food prep area.