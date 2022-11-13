Don Petersen

January 31, 1939-November 9, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Don Petersen, 83, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at home following a short battle with leukemia.

Don was born on January 31, 1939, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, the son of Viggo and Eva (Wood) Petersen. He graduated from Teachers College High School in 1957. Following graduation, he worked at Cedar Lumber Company. He was then employed at Simpson Furniture and went on to become a co-owner of the business. In later years, he worked in a variety of different fields. He retired at age 80 from Richardson Funeral Service. Don served 8 years in the Iowa National Guard and rose to the rank of SSgt.

On December 30, 1961, he was united in marriage to Letha Mae Sorensen, the love of his life, at Fredsville Lutheran Church in rural Cedar Falls. Don was very active in his church—serving several terms on the church council, Sunday School Superintendent, serving on various church committees, and was a member of the church choir for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a lifetime Chicago Bears fan and a devoted UNI Wrestling Booster for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, daughter Karla Foust of Dike, and son Chad Petersen of Cedar Falls. Grandchildren, Kassie, Cameron, and Colton Foust of Dike, and Soren and Norah Petersen of Sumner, and great-grandson Kaj Riggle-Foust of Waterloo, his brother, Dale Petersen of Iowa City, sister-in-law, Betty Criddle of Cedar Rapids, and brother-in-law, Bruce Besh of Cedar Falls along with many nieces and nephews.

Waiting to welcome him in heaven were his parents, sisters Eva Grace Bonney and Janet Besh, sister-in-law, Iola Petersen, brothers-in-law Clifford Sorensen, Carroll Bonney and Gary Criddle, son-in-law Lloyd Foust, and his precious “Squirt” —great-granddaughter Kennedy Rae Sayles.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Fredsville Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment at Fredsville Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.