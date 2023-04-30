February 9, 2023

WATERLOO-Don Lee Christensen, 81, Waterloo, died Thursday, February 9th. Don served in the Army and then worked at Wonder Bread Bakery and Lewis System Armored Carrier until he retired in 2004.

He married Mary (Fuller) on June 10, 1967. She died on April 13, 1982. He married Marilyn (Whitney) on November 10th, 1991. She died on November 10th, 2021.

Don is survived by three children, Peg/Maggie (Kamal) Mnayer, Melissa Barker, Mory (Kathy), two stepsons, Mike and Darin (Sally) Schueler, five grandchildren, Lenah (Darin), Kent, Mary, Joseph (Jamie), Alia, and four great-grandchildren, Carsten, Maddie, Dax, and Maddox, and two sisters, Delores Morrison and Pat Landt.

Don’s Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 6th, at the Riviera Roost in Janesville from 11 am-2 pm. His memorial service and military rites are at 12. Afterward, lunch will be served, and all are invited to remain and reminisce with his family.