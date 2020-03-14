(1933-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Don J. Rasmussen, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at Nation Cottage at Western Home Communities.

He was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Hans “Gus” and Opal (Berogan) Rasmussen. Don graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1951. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, then worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing. He married Marlene Schild on April 29, 1956, at First Evangelical Church of the Brethren in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. Don worked for John Deere for 45 years, retiring as a design engineer/illustrator in 2000.

He was a former member and president of the Janesville Lions Club having also served as a district officer, he was a former officer of the US Power Squadron, board member of the Community Concert Association, served on the board at Hawkeye Community College and was a member of the Northeast Iowa Sports Car Club.

Survivors: his wife; and two daughters, Kim (Peter) Wilcox of Cedar Falls and Terri (Craig) Strein of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents