Don J. Rasmussen
0 entries

Don J. Rasmussen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Don Rasmussen

Don Rasmussen

(1933-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Don J. Rasmussen, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at Nation Cottage at Western Home Communities.

He was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Hans “Gus” and Opal (Berogan) Rasmussen. Don graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1951. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, then worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing. He married Marlene Schild on April 29, 1956, at First Evangelical Church of the Brethren in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. Don worked for John Deere for 45 years, retiring as a design engineer/illustrator in 2000.

He was a former member and president of the Janesville Lions Club having also served as a district officer, he was a former officer of the US Power Squadron, board member of the Community Concert Association, served on the board at Hawkeye Community College and was a member of the Northeast Iowa Sports Car Club.

Survivors: his wife; and two daughters, Kim (Peter) Wilcox of Cedar Falls and Terri (Craig) Strein of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents

Memorials Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at First Christian Church, 1302 W. 11th St., Cedar Falls, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorials: to First Christian Church or Western Home Communities.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Don was an incredibly creative and talented artist who was adept at singing, painting, drawing, calligraphy and photography. His life’s dream was to be an architect and he designed two of the homes in which he and his family lived in Cedar Falls.

To send flowers to the family of Don Rasmussen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Christian Church
1302 W. 11th Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:00AM
First Christian Church
1302 W. 11th Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News