CEDAR FALLS-Don Haverman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. He was born on March 7, 1952 in Carroll, son of William and Alma Irlmeier Haverman. Don graduated from Carroll High School in 1970 and Iowa Central Community College with an agricultural business degree in 1972. He was the Operations Manager at MaxYield Coop in West Bend, retiring in February 2015. He married Mona Bruellman December 15, 1973 in West Bend. Don is survived by his wife, Mona; son, Jamie (Christina) Haverman of Roberts, Wisc.; daughters, Konni (Cory) Cantrall and Trina (Nick) Landmesser, both of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren, Autymn, Kara, Jordyn, Addison, Layla, Nora, Ella, James, Ruth, and Rachel; 7 siblings, Velma, Colleen, Betty Jean, Robert, Gary, Diane and Mary Jo; and mother-in-law, Verda Bruellman. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Merlin Haverman; and father-in-law, Don Bruellman.