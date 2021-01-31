September 26, 1943-January 21, 2021

Don Edward Gottschalk, 77, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 21, 2021, surrounded by loving family after fighting a 20-year long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born at the family farm in Elkader, IA, September 26, 1943, son of Elmer and Leona (Gusta) Gottschalk. He graduated in 1959 from Elkader Central High School, then attended the University of Iowa where he received his Juris Doctor Law Degree in 1967.

Don began his career as Law Clerk to Theodore Garfield, Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. The Judge introduced him to Sara Lee Malone of Ames, IA. The Vietnam War and Don’s enlistment in the Iowa National Guard speeded up their courtship. They were married in Ames on April 28, 1968. They moved to Cedar Falls in 1969 where he began practicing law, eventually opening and running his private practice until he retired in the fall of 2020.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Deborah Gottschalk, and his brother-in-law Jack Grimes, survived by his beloved older sister Elaine Grimes.