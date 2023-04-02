April 15, 1932-March 20, 2023
WATERLOO-Don E. Graham, 90, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Don was born on April 15, 1932 to Theodore and Marie (Gilchrist). After graduating from Waterloo West High, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Don married the love of his life in 1959, Mary (Horejsi). They shared 3 beautiful children: Lori Graham, Lisa Fain and Jeffrey Graham. Don retired in 1992 from Waterloo Post Office after 32 years. He loved all of his 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be cremated following his final request. Private memorial will be planned.
