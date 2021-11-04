April 4, 1964

WATERLOO-Don C. Ovel, 57, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 31, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born April 4, 1964 in Waterloo, son of Donald and Judy Thein Ovel. He married Kae Courtney on June 18, 2011 in Waterloo.

Don was active with Don’s Planting and Landscaping for 30 years. Later he worked with the Isle of Capri Casino, Pioneer Seeds, Bossard, Inc. and We’re That Good Photography.

An avid bowler, Don was proud of his 11 strikes in a row. He was a St. Louis Cardinal fan and coached Optimist Baseball. A “Child at Heart”, Don loved games and competing.

Survivors include: his wife; his children, Don A. (Savanah) Ovel, Sierra (Phil Horvath) Ovel, Tori (Robert Craven) Ovel, Amber (Jack Steinberg) Ovel and Jacob (Cassidy) Courtney; three grandchildren, Kindelle, Arlo and Penny Jane; a brother, Rob (Tanya) Ovel, Chloe and Rylie; and a sister, Erika (Scott) Kramer, Bryson and Addy.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Phil Ovel; and his parents-in-law, Leslie and Fern Eckenrod.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.

