Don C. Brown

October 5, 1935-June 5, 2023

REINBECK-Don C. Brown of Reinbeck, IA passed away June 5, 2023 at the age of 87. Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Reinbeck United Methodist Church, Reinbeck, IA. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services.

Don is the son of George and Mabel (Mauer) born on October 5, 1935 in Carroll, IA. He attended school in Carroll, IA. Don married Sherris Rae Pierce at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll, IA on January 29, 1960. They were blessed with a son, William Kelly Brown of Waverly, IA.

Don worked as a roofer and as a construction foreman for many years. He worked for John G. Miller Construction Company in Waterloo, IA and was proud to have worked on the UNI-Dome and Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, both located in Cedar Falls, IA. Don enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching the Hawkeyes. He was a fine cook and spent many enjoyable hours planning meals, grilling and frying chicken. He made delicious homemade soups and had a special way with Sunday night popcorn. His talent will be missed by all!

Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sherris Brown, his son and daughter-in-law Kelly and Connie Brown, granddaughters Courtney (Beau) Martin and Taylor (Jack) Behrens, great-grandchildren Jocelyn Martin and Ripley Martin. Don is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Vicki and Jim Quirk, sister-in-law Phyllis Pierce and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jane and John Rowland. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and their children.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brothers George, Gordon and Jon, sisters Jacqui and Kathleen, brother-in-law Jim Pierce, niece Dana Schleisman and great-niece Lindsey Quirk.

A private interment will be held at a later date.