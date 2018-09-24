Dolores Wulf (1937-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Dolores E. Wulf, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 21, at her home of natural causes.
Dolores was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Ray K. and Ruby (Kroeger) Harder. She married James C. Wulf on June 21, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson. She received her B.A. from Iowa State Teacher’s College and taught in the Hudson School District. She also assisted her husband in his trucking and seeding business.
Survived by: her daughter, Cindy Paige of Cedar Falls; three granddaughters, Kelly Paige of Hendersonville, Tenn., Katie (Tim) Robinson of Iowa City and Kari (Dustin Finley) Paige of Fruitland; her great-granddaughter, Vienna Robinson; and her sister, Darlene Durns of Waterloo.
Preceded in death: by her parents; husband; and three brothers, William “Bill” Harder, Robert “Bob” Harder and Wendell Harder.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, may be directed to Christian Crusaders or a charity of your choice.
Online Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
