March 29, 1929-February 8, 2021

La Porte City—Dolores Marie Bader, 91, of La Porte City, died at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo, on Monday, February 8th, 2021.

She was born on March 29th, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Dale and Katherine (Hunydai Baehm) Olson. She was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo East High School.

Dolores married Ned Bader on February 20th,1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on January 14, 1999. She was the true definition of boy mom and they had three sons, Ron, David, and Chris. The family spent many years farming.

She was a columnist editor for La Porte City Progress Review and Collector’s Journal in Vinton for many years. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, La Porte City Women’s Club, American Lutheran Church, Red Hat Club, and many others. Dolores was proud to live in the La Porte City community.

Dolores loved spending time with her family and friends. She was devoted to her collection of antiques and spent lots of time at the auctions with Ned. She loved to garden and knit. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She did not miss any of their sporting events and simply enjoyed their presence.