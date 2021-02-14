March 29, 1929-February 8, 2021
La Porte City—Dolores Marie Bader, 91, of La Porte City, died at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo, on Monday, February 8th, 2021.
She was born on March 29th, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Dale and Katherine (Hunydai Baehm) Olson. She was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo East High School.
Dolores married Ned Bader on February 20th,1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on January 14, 1999. She was the true definition of boy mom and they had three sons, Ron, David, and Chris. The family spent many years farming.
She was a columnist editor for La Porte City Progress Review and Collector’s Journal in Vinton for many years. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, La Porte City Women’s Club, American Lutheran Church, Red Hat Club, and many others. Dolores was proud to live in the La Porte City community.
Dolores loved spending time with her family and friends. She was devoted to her collection of antiques and spent lots of time at the auctions with Ned. She loved to garden and knit. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She did not miss any of their sporting events and simply enjoyed their presence.
She is survived by: a son, David (Janan) Bader of Las Vegas; daughter-in-law, Barb Bader of La Porte City; and her grandchildren, Bo Bader of Johnston and Breann (Trevor) Larson of Waterloo, and a future great-grandson.
Dolores was preceded in death by: her parents; two sons, Ron and Chris; and her brothers, Richard and Robert.
Dolores shared with us the secret to living life at age 91… She said she lived that long because she ate cookies every day and had a strong faith in the Lord.
Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the American Lutheran Church (801 Monroe St.) and also one hour before the service. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.
Memorials: may be directed to American Lutheran Church Building Fund 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.
La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
