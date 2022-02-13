February 5, 2022
READLYN-Dolores Margaret Ungs, 88, of Readlyn, died on February 5, 2022, in Naples, Florida.
Visitation is on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, and also for one hour prior to the mass on Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.
There will be a rosary that will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook Page. www.kaisercorson.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.