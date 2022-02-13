 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolores Margaret Ungs

February 5, 2022

READLYN-Dolores Margaret Ungs, 88, of Readlyn, died on February 5, 2022, in Naples, Florida.

Visitation is on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, and also for one hour prior to the mass on Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.

There will be a rosary that will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook Page. www.kaisercorson.com

