Dolores Margaret Ungs

Visitation is on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, and also for one hour prior to the mass on Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.

There will be a rosary that will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook Page. www.kaisercorson.com