February 29, 1940-May 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Dolores “Lori” Blitsch, 81, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 28, at home.

She was born February 29, 1940 in Gilbertville, daughter of Lawrence and Frances Schares Nie. She married John Blitsch on December 29, 1962 in Gilbertville.

Lori was employed at Friedl’s Prime Rib Room for 20 years and later in food service with John Deere Waterloo Engine Works for 22 years, retiring in 2000.

Her family, her sisters and her Catholic faith were very important to her. Her grandsons were grateful that she introduced them to biscuits and gravy, which was a menu staple for their annual family fishing trip to Eli, Minnesota. She was an excellent cook and known for her Christmas candies. Lori brought her 1957 Chevy into the marriage and she always had an eye for a classy car. But most important, she brought to the marriage her strong Catholic faith.

Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Kim (Perry) Weigle of Osage; three grandsons, Christopher (Shelby Beilke), Nicholas and Lucas Weigle; her sister, Pat (John) Hamling of Vinton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by: three sisters, Rosie Bass, Geneva Russell and Janice Wente; and a brother, Gene Nie.