Dolores Joann Hedden Sole

June 13, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Dolores Joann Hedden Sole, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born in Shickley, NE, the daughter of Finis and Bertha Troutman Hedden. Dolores married Richard Sole on December 28, 1952, and the couple was blessed with four children. She spent her life dedicated to her family.

Dolores and Richard moved to Waterloo, IA in 1957, and it became her home. She enjoyed bowling, coffee with friends, and music. Dolores is especially remembered as having a keen attention to detail and always being dressed impeccably. It is believed she was on a first name basis with the sales associates at VonMaur. Dolores was also quality conscious. She enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska and trips to Disneyworld and retired to the Western Home Communities in 2019.

Dolores is survived by her children, Rick (Kathy) Sole of Cedar Rapids, Ronald (Peggy) Sole of Randolph, MN, Cynthia (George) Goeser of Cedar Rapids, and Rebecca (Jim Sassano) Gorton of Stevensville, MI; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, and two brothers Ralph Hedden and Theodore Hedden.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM until noon at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, with a time of sharing at that time. Inurnment at Waterloo Cemetery will follow. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.