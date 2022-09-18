February 7, 1941-September 15, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Dolores Irene Nedrow, 81, of Independence, Iowa died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Dolores was born on February 7, 1941, in Vinton, Iowa the daughter of Loren and Mary (Gust) Rammelsberg. She graduated with the class of 1959 from the Brandon High School, Brandon, Iowa. On April 2, 1960, she was united into marriage to Ralph Nedrow in Vinton, Iowa. She became employed with Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids retiring in 1996 after forty years of service. She enjoyed hootenannies and watching TV especially game shows.

She is survived by a son: Logan Nedrow, and a stepdaughter; Sharmein, two grandchildren: Kameron and Haylee Nedrow. Two sisters; Joyce Betz, Johnston, IA, Sharon Mills, Independence, IA, Karen King, Brandon, IA, and a brother; Donald Rammelsberg, Waterloo, IA.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Nedrow in 2005, two brothers: Harold and Dallas Rammelsberg.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday Sept. 19, 2022, at the Independence Community Bible Church, with Pastor Mike Nemmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Linn wood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, IA. Friends may call from 9AM to services Monday at the church. The Reiff Family Center in Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.

