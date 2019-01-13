SIOUX CITY --- Dolores I. Scheck, 100, of Sioux City, IA passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel, with Father Dennis Meinen officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the mass at the Retirement Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at St. Cornelius Catholic Cemetery in Homer, NE. Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City is handling arrangements.
Dolores was born in Iowa City, December 3, 1918, the daughter of Dr. Frank and Ruth (Hodson) Molsberry. She grew up in Sac City, Iowa where her father practiced dentistry. Dolores was the valedictorian of the Class of 1937. She received her bachelors and masters degrees from Iowa State. After spending a year in research at the University of Illinois, she accepted a teaching position at Virginia Tech.
She met returning GI George Scheck, when the parish priest asked them to organize a church choir. The couple were married at St. Mary’s in Blacksburg August 6, 1947. Their common love of music and their faith remained strong bonds through their sixty years of marriage. As was the tradition, Dolores left her profession while raising their two children. Returning to the workforce, she became head of dietetics at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, NY, retiring in 1980. George and Dolores lived in Rochester, and then in Perry, New York for 33 years, before moving to Cedar Falls, IA to care for family. They moved to the Siouxland area in 2000.
Besides her love of music, Dolores enjoyed a fondness for birds, and enjoyed artwork, which she shared liberally with church, friends, and community.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, George H. Scheck of South Sioux City and Sally (Dennis) Reinert of Dakota City; her sister-in-law, Stacy Harris Molsberry; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2008; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Doran Molsberry; and her brother, Frank Molsberry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Holy Spirit Chapel Fund, or Care Initiatives Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.