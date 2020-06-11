Dolores G. Voorhees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1931-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Dolores “Dee” Voorhees, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 9.

Dolores Gaynell Voorhees was born July 5, 1931, in Stratford. She married Richard Webrand in 1950. She married Maynard Vorhees in 1968. He preceded her in death. She married Gene Gaulke in 1993.

She founded the Cedar Falls Senior Center Jam Session for which she won a Midwest All Music Association Award in 2015.

Survivors: three daughters, Debbie Miller, Pamela Houston, and Terrie Boatright; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many stepchildren and step grandchildren.

Services: Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery, followed by a noon celebration of life reception will be held afterwards at the AMVETS in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar Valley Hospice.