WATERLOO — Dolores F. Moothart, 99, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Lakeview Lodge in Waterloo.
She was born Jan. 14, 1920, in Waterloo, daughter of Thomas N. and Margaret F. (Koster) Meisch. On Feb. 1, 1943, she married Merle R. Moothart at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 2010.
She was a 1937 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Waterloo, and a 1941 graduate of Briar Cliff College, Sioux City. Dolores was employed as a secretary to the registrar at the Iowa State Teachers College prior to becoming a homemaker and raising her six children.
Survived by: six children, Judy (David) Grdina of Naperville, Ill., Annette (Jim) Lyons of Clinton, Tim (Mary) Moothart of Dubuque, Margaret (Terry) Wittenberg of Fredericksville, Texas, Steve (Mary) Moothart of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Peter (Joann) Moothart of Owatonna, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Delphine Marlow of Arlington, Va.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Celeste Oberle, Rita Penne and Thomasine Furnia; and a brother, Norbert Meisch.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7:30 p.m. vigil service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St., Waterloo 50701.
The Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Dolores enjoyed reading, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, traveling and dancing with her husband, Merle, and following her children and grandchildren to all their activities. Her laughter was contagious and she loved to live life to the fullest with her family at the forefront and always cautioning her family to “Use Good Judgment.”
