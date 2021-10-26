 Skip to main content
Dolores Akers

August 6, 1937-October 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Dolores Akers was born August 6, 1937 in Waterloo, IA: the daughter of Alton and Joyce (Beeson) Roberts. She married Warren Akers November 18, 1956 in Waterloo. Dolores was a bus driver for the Waterloo Schools for over 25 years. She like traveling all over and wintered in Arizona. Dolores enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandson, Chad.

Dolores passed away on October 24, 2021 at home at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Larry Roberts. Dolores is survived by her husband, Warren of Waterloo; a daughter, Michelle Hutchinson of Bentonville, AR; a grandson, Chad Tichenor of Bentonville, AR and a sister, Beverly Eckholm of Waterloo.

A memorial fund is being established.

Visitation: October 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Services: October 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 1:00 pm

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

