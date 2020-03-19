Dolores A. Horn
(1932-2020)

WATERLOO—Dolores A. Horn, 87 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 18, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.

She was born April 11, 1932, in Cedar Falls, daughter of John and Nora Nungesser Horn. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1950. Dolores began her career as a switchboard operator at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and retired as an administrative clerk after 32 years in 1982.

Dolores was a member of First Baptist Church, the Telephone Pioneers of America, and the Friendship Village Auxiliary. She was also active in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Survivors: nieces, Phyllis Oberhauser of Cedar Falls, Debbie (John) Ware‚ Canyon Lake‚ Calif.; and Carol (Craig) Reagan of Waterloo; nephews, Ronnie Horn of Fresno‚ Calif., and Calvin (Sandi) Horn of Elk Run Heights; and several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Duane and Everett Horn; and two sisters, Velma Glaspie and Bernice “Bea” Brown.

Private Family Services: Saturday, March 21,at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls

Memorials: to First Baptist Church, Waterloo

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

Dolores loved to travel over the years. She enjoyed listening to recordings of books particularly mysteries and biographies.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Horn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

