Dolores A. Boeckmann

April 16, 1935-October 19, 2020

Dolores Ann Boeckmann, 84, of Waverly, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home.

Dolores was born April 16, 1936, in Waverly, the daughter of Lavern and Leona (Bahlmann) Krueger. She was baptized at home on May 3, 1936 by Rev. Thomas and confirmed her faith June 5, 1949, at St. Peter’s Evangelical & Reformed Church, Tripoli. She attended school through the 8th grade. On April 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to Roy Boeckmann at St. Peter’s Evangelical & Reformed Church, Tripoli, with Rev E. Puhlmann officiating. The couple made their home in Tripoli. In 1959, they moved to a farm northeast of Bremer and then moved to their present farm in 1978. Dolores worked for Nestle’s from 1975 until her retirement on April 16, 1999. Roy passed away suddenly on January 27, 1994, and Dolores continued to live and work on the farm until her passing.

Dolores was a longtime member of St. John’s UCC-Siegel, rural Waverly. She was a housewife, mother, milked cows and enjoyed farming. She loved her cattle and working outside in her flower and vegetable gardens, and then canning the harvest. She could often be found mowing the grass or working around the farm in her Bobcat 753 skid loader. She deeply cared for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.