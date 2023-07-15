Dolly Fortier

October 30, 1936-July 12, 2023

Well known Cedar Valley broadcaster and community activist, Dolly Fortier, passed away July 12th, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital after a heart attack and brief hospitalization. Dolly was 86.

Born Nellie Jeanette Hicklin on October 30, 1936 in Britt, Iowa to Birdie and Arthur Hicklin, Dolly lived her early life in Northwest Iowa before moving to the Waterloo community following the death of her first husband, Bob Jensen, where they had made their home in Cleveland, OH. In 1956 Dolly married James Fortier and the couple had three children prior to the dissolution of their marriage in 1974.

Dolly was a local radio veteran of over 50 years, having first joined the former KWWL Radio as a copy writer in 1970 and then later working as both a sales representative, administrative assistant and on-air personality until her first retirement in 2008 then reemerging to the local airwaves on KCFI-AM/FM in 2012 where she relaunched her on-air career with the locally popular “Lunchtime with Dolly” weekday radio show which continued until her passing. In 2016 she was honored by the Iowa Broadcasters Association as “Broadcaster of the Year” in recognition of her dedication and service to the radio industry. In 2017 she was honored as one of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier's Eight over 80 winners.

In addition to her broadcasting career Dolly was also active in numerous civic organizations including: The Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC) of the Cedar Valley, The Waterloo Planning and Zoning Commission, Big Brothers-Big Sisters and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. She also served as Emcee and producer of the annual Waterloo Wedding Extravaganza each January for over 25 years. She was also a past performer and advocate of the Waterloo Community Playhouse.

Dolly is survived by three children, Greg of Jesup, and Julie and Phil both of Waterloo, two grandchildren Erica and Clint both of Jesup, along with a legion of friends and loyal listeners who will greatly miss her friendly face and familiar voice.

Funeral services for Dolly Fortier will be held at 1PM Wednesday, July 19th at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. A community visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18th from 5-7pm at that same location. www.LockeFuneralServices.com

Memorials may be directed to family choice.