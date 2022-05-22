WATERLOO-Dolene “Doe” Reichenbacker, 65 of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born April 17, 1957, in Waterloo, IA, daughter of John and Laura Myrtle Elizabeth Bergmeier Brackin She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1975 and attended Hawkeye Tech for date entry. She married Robert “Bob” Reichenbacker on July 27, 1989, in Evansdale. Dolene worked for Performance Carbide for 32 years and retired in 2019. She was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church where she worked with missions, preparing church dinners and participating in other church activities. Doe was also a member of the Waterloo Women’s Pool League for many years; where they went on to be 3 time city champions. She loved being with her kids and grandkids. She also loved crafting, gardening, cooking lasagna, baking zucchini bread, making tomato juice and salsa.