April 17, 1957-May 19, 2022
WATERLOO-Dolene “Doe” Reichenbacker, 65 of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born April 17, 1957, in Waterloo, IA, daughter of John and Laura Myrtle Elizabeth Bergmeier Brackin She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1975 and attended Hawkeye Tech for date entry. She married Robert “Bob” Reichenbacker on July 27, 1989, in Evansdale. Dolene worked for Performance Carbide for 32 years and retired in 2019. She was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church where she worked with missions, preparing church dinners and participating in other church activities. Doe was also a member of the Waterloo Women’s Pool League for many years; where they went on to be 3 time city champions. She loved being with her kids and grandkids. She also loved crafting, gardening, cooking lasagna, baking zucchini bread, making tomato juice and salsa.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Reichenbacker, Waterloo. Daughter, Jaime (Jon) Burleson, Cedar Falls. Sons: Jeremy (Michelle) Jones, Cedar Falls; Cory (Ashley Vaala) Reichenbacker, Waterloo, and Chris Reichenbacker, Waterloo. Mother: Myrtle Brackin, Waterloo, Brothers: John (Kathryn) Brackin, Waterloo, and Dennis (Brenda) Brackin, Lamoni. Sisters: Sandy (Greg) Huff, Hot Springs, AR, and Becky Brackin, Waterloo. 14 grandchildren: Jake, Max, Ben and Addie Burleson; Blake, Alex, and Emmy Jones; Brittany Pohren, Pausha and Liv Reichenbacker; Jordan Carey, Chandlynne and Lexy Reichenbacker and Katie Corson. 2 great-grandchildren, Tai and Arie.
Preceded in death by her father, John Brackin. Brother: Gerry (Shari) Brackin. Parents in law. Hank and Betty Reichenbacker, and father in law, Earl Jones.
Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo)
Visitation: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo)
Memorials to the family
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.