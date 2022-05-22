 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dolene "Doe" Reichenbacker

  • 0
Dolene "Doe" Reichenbacker

April 17, 1957-May 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Dolene “Doe” Reichenbacker, 65 of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born April 17, 1957, in Waterloo, IA, daughter of John and Laura Myrtle Elizabeth Bergmeier Brackin She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1975 and attended Hawkeye Tech for date entry. She married Robert “Bob” Reichenbacker on July 27, 1989, in Evansdale. Dolene worked for Performance Carbide for 32 years and retired in 2019. She was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church where she worked with missions, preparing church dinners and participating in other church activities. Doe was also a member of the Waterloo Women’s Pool League for many years; where they went on to be 3 time city champions. She loved being with her kids and grandkids. She also loved crafting, gardening, cooking lasagna, baking zucchini bread, making tomato juice and salsa.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Reichenbacker, Waterloo. Daughter, Jaime (Jon) Burleson, Cedar Falls. Sons: Jeremy (Michelle) Jones, Cedar Falls; Cory (Ashley Vaala) Reichenbacker, Waterloo, and Chris Reichenbacker, Waterloo. Mother: Myrtle Brackin, Waterloo, Brothers: John (Kathryn) Brackin, Waterloo, and Dennis (Brenda) Brackin, Lamoni. Sisters: Sandy (Greg) Huff, Hot Springs, AR, and Becky Brackin, Waterloo. 14 grandchildren: Jake, Max, Ben and Addie Burleson; Blake, Alex, and Emmy Jones; Brittany Pohren, Pausha and Liv Reichenbacker; Jordan Carey, Chandlynne and Lexy Reichenbacker and Katie Corson. 2 great-grandchildren, Tai and Arie.

Preceded in death by her father, John Brackin. Brother: Gerry (Shari) Brackin. Parents in law. Hank and Betty Reichenbacker, and father in law, Earl Jones.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo)

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo)

Memorials to the family

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News