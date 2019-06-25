{{featured_button_text}}
Doña Rosa Maria Escudé de Findlay

Rosa Findlay

 Catherine Kittrell

Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Doña Rosa Maria Escudé de Findlay will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA.

Father Nils Hernandez will officiate, and a light meal will be provided by friends and parishioners after the Mass. The public is invited.

Celebrate
the life of: Doña Rosa Maria Escudé de Findlay
