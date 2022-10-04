June 1, 1972-September 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-DJ McKenna, 50, of Cedar Falls, passed away September 28, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born June 1, 1972, in Waterloo, the son of Don and Joann (Hesse) McKenna. DJ graduated from Cedar Falls High School and went to Hawkeye Community College then UNI. He worked as a district manager at Check-Into-Cash. His last job was at Cuna Mutual in Waverly before he got ill.

DJ liked spending time with friends playing his guitar listening to music and art and drawing.

He is survived by his parents, Don & Joann McKenna; two beautiful daughters he loved dearly, Mariah and Katie; grandchildren, Chloe and Callen; a great sister, Teri (Zach) Phillip; a very nice nephew, Nic; and sisters, Cindy (Melvin) Johnson, Lisa (Darrell) Moose, and Kay (Tim) Fravel; and many niece and nephews.

DJ is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Ann McKenna; and maternal grandparents, Lester and Verna Hesse.

Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 5:00—7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.