Dixie Trent Duffy

Dixie Trent Duffy

(1919-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Dixie Trent Duffy, 100, died Thursday, July 11, at Stanard Family Assisted Living of Western Home Communities.

Alda Diggins was born June 1, 1919, in Bristow, daughter of Norm and Allie Nicholas Diggins. She married Clyde Earl Trent on Aug. 22, 1938; he died Oct. 6, 1957. She married Gerald Duffy on Jan. 22, 1963; he died Sept. 14, 1976.

She graduated from Orange School in 1937. Dixie was a farmer, homemaker, usher at McElroy and the UNI Dome, and a volunteer. She was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, a volunteer with Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and received from them the Senior Volunteer Recognition Award, and also received the Midwest Region Volunteer Award thru Ridgeway Place with her friend Marjorie Beaton for making 13,000 diapers for Haiti relief.

Survived by: three sons, Morley (Karen) Trent of Waterloo, Tim (Margie) Trent of Las Vegas and Cleve (Elaine) Trent of Washington, Texas; a daughter, Cindy (Robert) Pollock of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Lyle Trent, Nick (Joleen) Trent, Dusty Trent, Rafe (Nikki) Trent, Clyde (Anna) Trent, Tonya (Danny) Baker, Brian (Zemmie) Pollock, Michael (Jennifer) Pollock and Chad (Megan) Pollock; and 19 great-grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Trent, Keelan Trent, Reilly Trent, Jared Trent, Brady Trent, Sierra Trent, Sabrina Baker, Nolan Trent, Ashton Trent, Avery Trent, Miranda Trent, Lauren Trent, Evalyne Trent, William Pollock, Jackson Pollock, Jude Pollock, Hannah Pollock, Etta Pollock and Gretchen Pollock.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; two brothers, Frank and Lyle Diggins; and a sister, Mildred Faye.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, July 14, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Committal services will be 9:45 a.m. Monday in Elmwood Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be made to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Celebrate
the life of: Dixie Trent Duffy
