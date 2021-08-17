Dixie (Traeger) Hennig

Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM followed by the Memorial service at 10:30 Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jager officiating. Inurnment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. Food and fellowship will follow the committal service on Thursday at the Church. The family invites all to join them during that time. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Dixie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Dixie Lee, daughter of Delbert and Roberta (McPherson) Bell was born November 27, 1935, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She graduated from West Union High School in 1953. While attending West Union High School, she met Edgar Traeger and the couple was united in marriage on June 5, 1955, in West Union. Edgar died in 1960. A short time later she was introduced to Thomas Hennig and the couple would marry on October 19, 1961, in Nashua. The family made their home in Fayette, a home that Tom built. Thomas’ death occurred in 1993. Dixie worked as a telephone operator, ran the Eldorado Store, was a homemaker, and worked at Maple Crest as a C.N.A.. Social Work , and Activities Coordinator. After retirement, she volunteered at Maple Crest and for hospice which included training many hospice volunteers. In 1999, she was honored as Hospice Volunteer of the year by Governor Branstad. She was a faithful member of the First Untied Methodist Church in Fayette. She enjoyed sewing for family and friends- making wedding dresses, altering, quilting and creating church banners. Dixie also loved children and often had her grandchildren visit. Always with a smile to share, Dixie was an encourager and friend, opening her home to many.