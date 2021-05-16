October 25, 1927-May 13, 2021
OELWEIN-Dixie M. Rubino, 93, of Oelwein, IA passed away on Thursday May 13, 2021 at her home in Oelwein, IA.
Dixie was born on October 25, 1927 in Winthrop, IA the daughter of Delbert and Leota (Sickles) Payne. She attended the Independence Community Schools and was a 1945 graduate of Independence High School. On December 24, 1945 she married Joseph J. Rubino in Chicago, IL. They made their home in Chicago for several years before moving to Oelwein, IA in the early 1950’s. For many years, Dixie worked part time at several retail stores in downtown Oelwein.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Diane) Rubino, Fairbank, IA, Gary (Sharon) Rubino, Oelwein, IA, Janis (William) Gollam, Walsenburg, CO, and Mari (Mo) Wiltse, Fort Mohave, AZ, eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, a sister Karen Bebe, and two half-sisters, Sandy Kingery, and Theresa Payne, and many nieces and nephews.
Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Leota Payne, her husband, Joseph Rubino, a son-in-law, William Gollam, two sisters, Donna White and Jean Kisner, and a brother Jack Payne.
A private family Memorial service was held in honor of Dixie. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Dixie’s family would like to thank the nurses at Unity Point Hospice for there compassionate care while taking care of Dixie.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.