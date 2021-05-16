October 25, 1927-May 13, 2021

OELWEIN-Dixie M. Rubino, 93, of Oelwein, IA passed away on Thursday May 13, 2021 at her home in Oelwein, IA.

Dixie was born on October 25, 1927 in Winthrop, IA the daughter of Delbert and Leota (Sickles) Payne. She attended the Independence Community Schools and was a 1945 graduate of Independence High School. On December 24, 1945 she married Joseph J. Rubino in Chicago, IL. They made their home in Chicago for several years before moving to Oelwein, IA in the early 1950’s. For many years, Dixie worked part time at several retail stores in downtown Oelwein.

She is survived by her children, Joseph (Diane) Rubino, Fairbank, IA, Gary (Sharon) Rubino, Oelwein, IA, Janis (William) Gollam, Walsenburg, CO, and Mari (Mo) Wiltse, Fort Mohave, AZ, eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, a sister Karen Bebe, and two half-sisters, Sandy Kingery, and Theresa Payne, and many nieces and nephews.

Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Leota Payne, her husband, Joseph Rubino, a son-in-law, William Gollam, two sisters, Donna White and Jean Kisner, and a brother Jack Payne.