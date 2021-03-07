Dixie Lee Phillips Kellerhals

Dixie’s passion for helping others compelled Dixie to return to college and receive a BS in Elementary Education in 1984 at SFA in Nacogdoches. As a mother of a child with special needs, she was drawn to focus on Special Education and after being selected to be a graduate assistant in the Guidance and Counseling Department, she taught reading to struggling college students and an introduction to teaching course. A year later she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a M.Ed. in Special Education and certification as an Educational Diagnostician and was inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor Society. Her energy, drive, and commitment knew no bounds. As a full-time college student, she was also very active in each of her children’s school, sports, and extracurricular activities, being a frequent volunteer for Brownies, Girl Scouts, PTA fundraisers, and never missing a soccer, baseball, softball, basketball or gymnastics competition. And she was always the loudest cheerleader in the crowd! Because she was such a “super mom”, she was selected as Mother of the Year for Nacogdoches in 1984.