January 6, 1935-June 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dixie Joy Unangst, of Cedar Falls, IA, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the NewAldaya Chapel, the date to be determined.

Dixie was born January 6, 1935, in West Bend, Iowa, to Milton and Mabel (Scholz) Woito. She graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids in 1953, and received her degree from the University of Northern Iowa in elementary education.

Dixie married Ronald Prior in 1954. Ron joined the Air Force and was stationed throughout the United States and France. Daughters, Penny and Kimberly, were born in France, and son, Jeffrey, was born in Ohio.

Dixie was a busy Air Force wife and mother. During their numerous moves, she was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and a Girl Scout leader. She was active in church activities and loved to volunteer. She also enjoyed writing poetry.

Her son, Jeff, recalls the time when the family lived in Arizona, Dixie wrote an editorial in the local newspaper explaining that a memorial plane in the local park symbolized freedom—not war, and the city decided to keep the plane in place.

Dixie and Ron divorced in 1972. Dixie met Stan Unangst in 1977, and they married in 1978. In early 1979, they discovered Stan had cancer and passed away in late 1979. Returning to Iowa, Dixie obtained her teaching license and taught children music, art, and science. After retiring in 1996, Dixie gave piano lessons to students, and also used her gift of teaching to tutor students.

Dixie lived in Denver, IA, until late 2013, and then moved to NewAldaya in Cedar Falls.

Dixie is survived by her daughters, Penny Prior (Zach) of Montana; Kimberly Lees, of Wisconsin; son, Jeffrey Prior (Angie) of Mississippi; granddaughter, Erin McLaughlin and great grandson, James, of Alaska.