DUNKERTON – Dixie Jo Floss, 63, of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, at her home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of Lyle Leslie Adams and Violetta (Schwake) Adams. She married Gary Floss on July 14, 2001, at their home in Dunkerton. He preceded her in death in 2018.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School. Dixie worked as a librarian at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Waterloo before its closing.

Survived by: two sons, William (Gail) Widmann of Centennial, Colo., and Mark (Amanda) Widmann of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; a stepson, Joseph J. (Nicole) Floss of Cedar Falls; six brothers, Neil (Susan) Adams of Waterloo, Rex (Maggie) Adams of Holiday Lake, Terry (Ginny) Adams of Finchford, Bruce (Rita) Adams of Tennessee, Kevin Adams of Waterloo and Jerry (Lori) Adams of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Gary; her parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home and for an hour before services Wednesday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

