(1937-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Dixie Ann McCann, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 6, at MercyOne Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Vincent and Mary Ann (Studebaker) Oberle. She married Maurice J. McCann on April 30, 1960, in Stewartville, Minn. He died March 3, 1994.
She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1955 and was a teller at First National Bank of Waterloo, prior to becoming a CNA. She was then employed with Sartori Memorial Hospital from 1968 until retiring in 2007.
Survived by: two sons, James (Sandi) McCann of Waterloo and Michael McCann of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Shari (Joe) Reiss of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Jessica, Josh (Kristine), Jake (Leta) and Jeff (Brianna) McCann, and Ryan Reiss; two great-grandchildren, Korbin and Kinley McCann; two brothers, George (Dee) Oberle of Arkansas and Patrick Oberle of Minnesota; and two sisters, Darlene (Hugh) Ripple of Minnesota and Vicki (Gary) Weaver of Iowa.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Michael Oberle; and two grandchildren, James William and Jordan Jay McCann.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at First Christian Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, March 10, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Dixie loved sewing, fishing, camping, reading, and enjoyed all her years working at Sartori. Family was very important to Dixie, and she cherished the time spent together throughout her life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.