Diean Louise Sabin

February 4, 1945-November 30, 2022
WESTGATE-Diean L. Sabin, 77, of Westgate, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at MapleCrest Manor in Fayette.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate with Rev. Kent Peck officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Westgate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday, December 5th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Diean Louise, daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Bergmann) Gaede was born February 4, 1945, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner. Diean received her early education in the Country School, rural Tripoli, prior to attending and graduating from Tripoli High School in 1963. Following graduation, she continued her education at N.I.C.C. in Calmar. On October 18, 1964, she was united in marriage with Larry Sabin at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain. The couple made their home in Westgate. Diean’s working career began in restaurant service in the Westgate area, prior to becoming the Activities Coordinator at the Hillcrest Home, a position she held for twenty eight years, retiring in 2012. Diean was a long time faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate and served on the Westgate Public Library Board. She owned and operated Diane’s Quilting Shop which later became a hobby, and she also loved her Shih Tzu, Sawyer.
Diean is survived by her three siblings, Jim (Marlys) Gaede of Sumner, Steve (Ruth) Gaede of Denver, and Joyce (Lynn) Johnston of Grand River; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved companion, Sawyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry on May 29, 2014; brother in infancy, Larry Gaede; brothers-in-law, Milton, Dale, and Vern Sabin; and sisters-in-law, Martha Tellin, Lorene Schellhorn, and Verla Sabin.
