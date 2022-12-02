Diean Louise Sabin

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate with Rev. Kent Peck officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Westgate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday, December 5th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Diean Louise, daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Bergmann) Gaede was born February 4, 1945, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner. Diean received her early education in the Country School, rural Tripoli, prior to attending and graduating from Tripoli High School in 1963. Following graduation, she continued her education at N.I.C.C. in Calmar. On October 18, 1964, she was united in marriage with Larry Sabin at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain. The couple made their home in Westgate. Diean’s working career began in restaurant service in the Westgate area, prior to becoming the Activities Coordinator at the Hillcrest Home, a position she held for twenty eight years, retiring in 2012. Diean was a long time faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate and served on the Westgate Public Library Board. She owned and operated Diane’s Quilting Shop which later became a hobby, and she also loved her Shih Tzu, Sawyer.