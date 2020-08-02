× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1948-2020)

Dick Kimball, 71, of Deery Suites of the Western Home died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Deery Suites following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born December 9, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Dale R. and Della Derifield Kimball.

Dick was president of West High School Class of 1967 and went through an apprenticeship program at John Deere after high school, later completed courses to become a realtor/broker. He worked 29 years at John Deere Tractor Works, then he was a Realtor for Noreen Realty and then Sulentic/Fischels Realty from 1996 until retirement in 2016. He was President in 2007 of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors and received the Distinguished Realtor Award from them in 2014. A member of Waterloo Landlords Association, UAW, and I Club.

Survived by: two daughters: Kristine Kimball of Cedar Falls and Katie (Brandon) Fahey of Waukon; three sons: David (Rachel) Kimball of Blaine‚ MN, Adam Kimball of Waverly, Jordan (Caitlin) Schmitz of Waterloo; sister Deb (Larry) Burger of Delhi‚ IA; brother Dennis (Audrey) Kimball of Waterloo; Nine Grandchildren: Elsje Schipper, Lukas Schipper, Kasey Fahey, Karlie Fahey; Asher Fahey, Caleb Kimball, Cruz Kimball, Landry Kimball, and Stella Schmitz. Dick is preceded in death by his parents.