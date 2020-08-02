You have permission to edit this article.
Dick Kimball, 71, of Deery Suites of the Western Home died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Deery Suites following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born December 9, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Dale R. and Della Derifield Kimball.

Dick was president of West High School Class of 1967 and went through an apprenticeship program at John Deere after high school, later completed courses to become a realtor/broker. He worked 29 years at John Deere Tractor Works, then he was a Realtor for Noreen Realty and then Sulentic/Fischels Realty from 1996 until retirement in 2016. He was President in 2007 of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors and received the Distinguished Realtor Award from them in 2014. A member of Waterloo Landlords Association, UAW, and I Club.

Survived by: two daughters: Kristine Kimball of Cedar Falls and Katie (Brandon) Fahey of Waukon; three sons: David (Rachel) Kimball of Blaine‚ MN, Adam Kimball of Waverly, Jordan (Caitlin) Schmitz of Waterloo; sister Deb (Larry) Burger of Delhi‚ IA; brother Dennis (Audrey) Kimball of Waterloo; Nine Grandchildren: Elsje Schipper, Lukas Schipper, Kasey Fahey, Karlie Fahey; Asher Fahey, Caleb Kimball, Cruz Kimball, Landry Kimball, and Stella Schmitz. Dick is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Locke Funeral Home with visitation an hour before the service. To wear black and gold would be appropriate. Inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Western Home Community. View www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more details

Dick was an Iowa Hawkeye Football fan and season ticket holder since 1981 and attended numerous Hawkeye bowl games. He was also an Indy 500 fan and race attendee for 25 years. The family sends a heartfelt thanks to the third floor staff at the Deery Suites and also to Cedar Valley Hospice for their care and compassion.

