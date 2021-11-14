 Skip to main content
March 14, 1952-November 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Dianne Tiller, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Manorcare Health Services of Waterloo. She was born March 14, 1952 in Bessemer, AL, the daughter of Fred and Eunice Inez (Nicholas) Hoggle. Dianne married Mike Tiller on April 21, 1974 in Cedar Falls. She was a graduate of Yuma High School in Arizona and was a mother and homemaker. Dianne was also a nurse’s aide at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home (NewAldaya), Windsor Nursing & Rehab Center and Cedar Falls Healthcare, and later, worked at Hug-A-Bunch Daycare. She also taught Sunday School at Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Mike Tiller, of Cedar Falls; her sons, Robb (Hollie) Tiller and Scott Tiller, both of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Hunter, Brody, Blake, Britnie, Ethan & Ellie, and her sister, Carolyn Imme, of Baton Rouge, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Michael Tiller, and a brother, James Hoggle.

A Celebration of Life will be 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Memorials may be directed to the family for future charity designation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

