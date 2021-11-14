CEDAR FALLS-Dianne Tiller, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Manorcare Health Services of Waterloo. She was born March 14, 1952 in Bessemer, AL, the daughter of Fred and Eunice Inez (Nicholas) Hoggle. Dianne married Mike Tiller on April 21, 1974 in Cedar Falls. She was a graduate of Yuma High School in Arizona and was a mother and homemaker. Dianne was also a nurse’s aide at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home (NewAldaya), Windsor Nursing & Rehab Center and Cedar Falls Healthcare, and later, worked at Hug-A-Bunch Daycare. She also taught Sunday School at Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo.