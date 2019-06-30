Dianne Shoultz

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO -- Dianne G. Shoultz, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born July 16, 1940, in Waterloo to Hugo John and Vinona Lobdell Hunemuller. She married Donald Shoultz on Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Timothy's Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.
Dianna graduated from West High School in 1958; from the University of Northern Iowa with a BA in social work in 1977, and from UNI in 1991 with a master's in communications and training technology. She worked for Manpower's CETA (Comprehensive Employment and Training) Program as head of adult programs. From 1980 to 2001 she worked at Hawkeye Community College and retired as director of student services. While at Hawkeye she developed "New Directions," a program for displaced homemakers and single parents.
She received the Hawkeye College President's Award for Outstanding Service. She had been a member of League of Women Voters, Quota Club, Exceptional Persons, Inc., Adults, Inc., YWCA, Leadership Investment for a New Century and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Lori Shoultz of Waterloo and Meghan (Matt) Super of Blaine, Minn.; a son, Gregg (Amy) Shoultz of Iowa City; 10 grandchildren, Breanne (Neal) Ticknor, Peter Shoultz, Sophie Shoultz, Natalie Shoultz, Callie Walter, Sam Cooper, Abby Cooper, Max Super, Gus Super and Henry Super; four great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Raney, Alivia Raney, Brilee Raney and Parker Ticknor; a sister, Deb (Pete Kies) Hunemuller of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Dan Hunemuller of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents
Celebration of Life Gathering: from 1 to 4 p.m. July 14 at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Clubhouse with a 2 p.m. time of sharing. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Iowa Public Radio, Grout Museum, Friends of the Grout Historic Houses, Hawkeye Community College, or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
