CEDAR VALLEY—Dianne Ruth Kelling, 71, of Cedar Falls, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on 8/19/2023. She was born 11/8/1951, in Washington, Iowa, daughter of Wayne and Ruth (Duvall) Holmes. Dianne graduated from CFHS in 1970, and married Larry Dean Kelling 3/7/1970. She retired from CF Schools in 2007.