CEDAR VALLEY—Dianne Ruth Kelling, 71, of Cedar Falls, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on 8/19/2023. She was born 11/8/1951, in Washington, Iowa, daughter of Wayne and Ruth (Duvall) Holmes. Dianne graduated from CFHS in 1970, and married Larry Dean Kelling 3/7/1970. She retired from CF Schools in 2007.
Dianne is survived by her husband; children, David (Donell) Kelling and Amy (Brad) Knox; 3 grandchildren; and 6 siblings.
Celebration of Life Luncheon Reception 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Saturday, 9/23/2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church (Entrance 7 off University Avenue). Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Full obituary and information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
