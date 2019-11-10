{{featured_button_text}}
(1945-2019)

READLYN — Dianne Faye Oltrogge, 74 of Readlyn, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of Glenn and Helen (Hills) Wittenburg. She married Jerry Oltrogge on Feb. 13, 1970, in Galena, Ill. He died Dec. 12, 2017.

Dianne graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1963 and from State College of Iowa (UNI) in 1967. She taught at Wilson Junior High in Cedar Rapids and then St. John’s Catholic School in Waterloo. Dianne took some time off from teaching to raise her children and after nine years returned to teaching at Wapsie Valley Junior High at Oran. She retired from teaching in 2001.

Survivors: a son, Jason (Mindy) Oltrogge of Stanford, Mont.; a daughter, Carrie (Mason) Jones of Denver; two grandchildren, Audrey and Orren Oltrogge; three brothers, Dennis (Janice) Wittenburg, Rodney (Bonnie) Wittenburg and Barry (Lisa) Wittenburg, all of Readlyn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.

Private family visitation: will be at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, with private family prayer service to follow; burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn.

Memorials: to the donor’s favorite library.

Dianne was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her family and keeping up with everyone on the internet.

