WAVERLY -- Dianne "Dee" Adelle Behnke, 67, of Waverly, died at home Thursday, Aug. 9, after a battle with cancer.

She was born Sept.  26, 1950, in Charles City, daughter of Richard and Vanetta Gray.  On July 11, 1970, she married Larry Behnke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Charles City.

Dee graduated from Charles City High School in 1969. She and her husband lived in Fort Madison, then Greene before moving to Waverly in 1982. She began her career at Terex Cranes in 1985 and worked as the executive secretary to the president for a majority of those years. She retired from Terex in 2010.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Buhr of Denver; a son, Cameron (Jessica) Behnke of Centennial, Colo.;  two grandchildren, Blaine and Olivia Buhr; two sisters, Vicky Schroeder and Linda Rohlph, both of Charles City.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Richard Gray; and two brothers-in-law, Russ Schroeder and Dennis Rohlph.

Services: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Charles City. Visitation is 4  to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at  Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.

Dee loved to travel and play golf. In retirement, she and Larry enjoyed traveling each winter to The Villages in Florida. Over the years they traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Dee thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and watching them in their activities.

