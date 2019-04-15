{{featured_button_text}}
Dianna L. Stoner

INDEPENDENCE — Dianna L. Stoner, 67, of Independence, died Friday, April 12, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.

She was born March 13, 1952, in Chicago, daughter of Erville Christopher and Daisy Marie (Halverson) Burdick. She married Daniel Ray Stoner on March 29, 1975, in Galena, Ill.

She graduated from high school in Independence in 1970. Mrs. Stoner worked in the car detail department at Dunlap Motors for over 20 years. She also had her own residential cleaning service for 30 years.

Survived by: her husband; a sister, Doris Nuss of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her five furry “children.”

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

